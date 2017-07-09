The New Prodigy Mural In Queens Was Defaced And Instantly Repaired This Weekend

07.09.17 23 mins ago

It was not even a month ago that legendary MC Prodigy of Mobb Deep passed away just days after being hospitalized for complications related to his sickle-cell anemia. The whole hip hop world mourned, and artists Jeff Henriquez and Eli “Eli Eos” Lazare decided to pay homage with a gigantic mural in Queens to honor P, which they completed after hours of work this week. Unfortunately, somebody felt the need to deface the incredible mural by tossing white paint over Prodigy’s face, an act P’s friend and former collaborator Cormega did not take too kind to.

This is some sucker shit.

A post shared by Cormega (@iamcormega) on

