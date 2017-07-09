Done! "TO ALL THE KILLAZ AND THE HUNDRED DOLLA BILLAZ! "Big up to @elementsofstyle_nyc for inviting me to collaborate on this piece for @mobbdeepqb #ripprodigy #hiphop #prodigy #streetart #streetartnyc #sprayart #aerosol #urbanart #outdoorart #publicart #graffart #graff #mural #muralart #jeffhenriquezart_ #streetarteverywhere #streetartphotography #newyork #queensbridge #montanacans #realism #portrait #tattoos #music
It was not even a month ago that legendary MC Prodigy of Mobb Deep passed away just days after being hospitalized for complications related to his sickle-cell anemia. The whole hip hop world mourned, and artists Jeff Henriquez and Eli “Eli Eos” Lazare decided to pay homage with a gigantic mural in Queens to honor P, which they completed after hours of work this week. Unfortunately, somebody felt the need to deface the incredible mural by tossing white paint over Prodigy’s face, an act P’s friend and former collaborator Cormega did not take too kind to.
