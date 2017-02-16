Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We already SremmLife is more than just a word; it actual is a way of life for Rae Sremmurd. After hipping the world to their “Black Beatles” ways, the crew is back with a new video for “Swang,” one of the standouts from the SremmLife 2 LP.

“Swang is rocking together; like everybody coming together,” Slim Jxmmi said of the meaning being the song and its title. “We trying to set the trend of positivity.” The new clip is just a visual representation of those ideas as the duo dons their preppiest outfits and takes the golf course where they make fast friends with everyone by making it a turn-up affair. Sure, Slim and Swae may not be Tiger Woods with the skills on the putting green but they do get along with everyone in the clip with activities ranging from doing keg stands with younger golfers to pass the dutchie to a few senior citizens who seem to be having the time of their lives. By the end, everyone involved has forgone their golf clubs and turning the greens into a scene from a nightclub, which is pretty much the SremmLife way to the fullest.

Watch the new video above.