Anything can happen at the 2017 Red Bull Culture Clash. Ahead of the biggest musical competition in the world, Red Bull has revealed DJ Drama will host and even more of the performers who will be joining Mike Will Made-It, Wondagurl, Tinie Tempah, and Popcaan in Atlanta to battle it out for soundsystem supremacy on Friday night. Peep the animated, video game-inspired explainer above for the rules and regulations.

Hometown hero Mike Will has added performances by Rae Sremmurd to his Eardrummers crew, along with DJ Cash, DJ Osh, Eearz, Jace of Two-9, Aubz and Bwrightous. The “Formation” producer is expected to pull out all the stops, and with a back catalogue of hits for everyone from Gucci Mane to Beyonce, who knows what dub plates he may be able to wheel up — perhaps an original, Gucci Mane-assisted version of “Humble.”?

Meanwhile, Enjoylife, the Canadian crew fronted by Drake producer Wondagurl, is bringing along a strong squad of its own with Southside, TM88, Nessly, Rich Kidd and Bluxz.

Popcaan, who was part of last year’s winning Culture Clash UK crew, Mixpak, and his Unruly crew represent Jamaica, the birthplace of the sound clash. Popcaan will be joined by Squid, Jabba, Jazzy T, Sir DJ Corey, Petro and Kamar Petrekin.

Last but not least, Disturbing London features Tinie Tempah, who will be joined onstage by a murderer’s row of UK talent featuring Charlie Sloth, Yxng Bane, Yungen, A2, DJ Charlesy and Mr. Play.

Red Bull Radio will also take fans inside Culture Clash for a special live broadcast hosted by The Federation Sound’s Max Glazer and Sir Foster — the Atlanta Hawks’ organist, and the most celebrated in-game NBA musician. Tune in starting at 8PM EST to hear the Culture Clash pre-show featuring live interviews, crew breakdowns and more, with the main event kicking off at 9PM EST. Stream the pre-show, and all the festivities live below.