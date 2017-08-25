Rae Sremmurd Have Joined The Already-Stacked 2017 Red Bull Culture Clash Lineup

#Red Bull
08.25.17 26 mins ago

Anything can happen at the 2017 Red Bull Culture Clash. Ahead of the biggest musical competition in the world, Red Bull has revealed DJ Drama will host and even more of the performers who will be joining Mike Will Made-It, Wondagurl, Tinie Tempah, and Popcaan in Atlanta to battle it out for soundsystem supremacy on Friday night. Peep the animated, video game-inspired explainer above for the rules and regulations.

Hometown hero Mike Will has added performances by Rae Sremmurd to his Eardrummers crew, along with DJ Cash, DJ Osh, Eearz, Jace of Two-9, Aubz and Bwrightous. The “Formation” producer is expected to pull out all the stops, and with a back catalogue of hits for everyone from Gucci Mane to Beyonce, who knows what dub plates he may be able to wheel up — perhaps an original, Gucci Mane-assisted version of “Humble.”?

Meanwhile, Enjoylife, the Canadian crew fronted by Drake producer Wondagurl, is bringing along a strong squad of its own with Southside, TM88, Nessly, Rich Kidd and Bluxz.

Popcaan, who was part of last year’s winning Culture Clash UK crew, Mixpak, and his Unruly crew represent Jamaica, the birthplace of the sound clash. Popcaan will be joined by Squid, Jabba, Jazzy T, Sir DJ Corey, Petro and Kamar Petrekin.

Last but not least, Disturbing London features Tinie Tempah, who will be joined onstage by a murderer’s row of UK talent featuring Charlie Sloth, Yxng Bane, Yungen, A2, DJ Charlesy and Mr. Play.

Red Bull Radio will also take fans inside Culture Clash for a special live broadcast hosted by The Federation Sound’s Max Glazer and Sir Foster — the Atlanta Hawks’ organist, and the most celebrated in-game NBA musician. Tune in starting at 8PM EST to hear the Culture Clash pre-show featuring live interviews, crew breakdowns and more, with the main event kicking off at 9PM EST. Stream the pre-show, and all the festivities live below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Red Bull
TAGSMike WiLL Made-ItPopcaanRae Sremmurdred bullred bull culture clashred bull culture clash 2017Tinie TempahWondaGurl

Make The Most Of Summer '17

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

and 08.24.17 18 hours ago 3 Comments
The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 7 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP