Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While most of the rap-loving world continues to wait anxiously for Nicki Minaj to respond to Remy Ma’s two diss tracks, Remy herself is doing everything she can to keep the heat turned all the way up. The rapper recently made an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show alongside Fat Joe to promote their new collaborative album Plata O Plomo dressed from heard to toe in black, like she was going to a funeral. When the subject inevitably turned to her as-yet, one-sided feud with Nicki, which Remy Ma made a tongue-in-cheek effort to dismiss it. “My grandmother told me to never speak ill of the dead,” she said.

When pressed further, she divulged some of what sparked her to record “Shether.” She described Nicki as “not a nice person,” and then explained, “When you’re trying to stop my bag, when you’re trying to stop me from taking care of my children, now I have a problem with that.”

Naturally, the Internet went berserk.

@RealRemyMa coming out on the @WendyWilliams show dressed for Nicki Minja's funeral 😂😂 killin em pic.twitter.com/Ke5czxqI1y — MonaLycia 💋 (@monalyciaa) March 3, 2017

Remy Ma Went On Wendy Williams Show Dressed For A Funeral And Gone Say "My Mother Told Me To Never Speak Ill Of The Dead" 😭😭😭😭 — 3/8👑 (@undeefeated_) March 3, 2017

😂😂 Remy Ma said on Wendy "my grandmother said I should never speak ill of the dead " about Shether🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JemM0D7uYW — Yvonnetta💋👸🏾😃 (@ninsiimaruhanga) March 3, 2017

Remy Ma on the black outfit she wore: "My grandmother told me to never speak ill of the dead" Wendy: "I'm going home." 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Sinenhlanhla (@MyLifeAsSne) March 3, 2017

Thursday night, Remy upped the ante on the feud, dropping a second diss track aimed at Nicki titled “Another One.” It was an admirable attempt to draw her foe out, but fell way short of matching her earlier diss’ stark ferocity. Lines like, “Put blood on your head, leave your whole damn head red, Lil Yachty,” probably aren’t going to draw Nicki out…but then again, we’ll see.