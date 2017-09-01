This is @FentyBeauty. Head to a @sephora , #sephorainJCP or @harveynichols store to get an exclusive behind-the scenes look! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Like any good mogul, Rihanna knows that the key to any successful business portfolio is diversification. Why just settle to become an international pop superstar when you can also be an actor, designer, philanthropist, and stylist as well? For her latest venture, Rihanna has teamed up with Fenty for a whole new line of beauty products set to drop next week on September 8th. Today, she took to social media to give all her fans a sneak peek of the varying looks.

CHILI MANGO. TROPHY WIFE. YACHT LIFE. CONFETTI. 9.8.17 @fentybeauty #shadenames A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Modeled Duckie Thot, Paloma Elsesser, Slick Woods, the short clip shows off four different lip palettes that will be part of the new line, with names like Chili Mango, Trophy Wife, Yacht Life, and Confetti. Near the end of the preview, Rihanna herself makes an appearance looking fierce as hell.

For those hoping to secure their own entries in the line, you can head over to either Sephora or Harvey Nichols stores. If you want to purchase online, the different palettes go on sale on Fenty’s official website at exactly 12 AM Pacific time on Friday, September 8.

FENTYBEAUTY.com starts shipping globally on Thursday night at MIDNIGHT!!! SEPTEMBER 8. Check your local @sephora @harveynichols for in-store launch times A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Check out the varying colors and textures in the pair of preview clips that Rihanna has shared on her Instragram account above.