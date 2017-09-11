Russ, whose debut studio album There’s Really A Wolf back in May railed against studio gangsters and industry-created clones in hip-hop, among other things, found a new way to lash out against his least favorite rappers. On Sunday, he posted a photo to his Twitter with a custom T-shirt that read “How much Xans and lean do you have to do before you realize you’re a f*cking loser?” with the caption, “After show. Message.”

The shirt, which can be purchased from this customizing site, generated a wave of discussion in the replies to Russ’ original post, from agreement to disappointment in his treatment of a potentially sensitive topic, with some users admonishing the young rapper for “victim blaming.” Many of responses were pleas for Russ to name the merchant he copped it from.

This is wack, way to victim blame rather than do any cognitive work to see the societal conditions that lead to the usage in the first place — Sammy H. (@sammylemar) September 11, 2017

A few posters took the shirt’s message as a subliminal dis to up-and-coming rapper Lil Pump, who is building a buzz behind songs that overtly reference the use of Xanax. Rather than lashing out, they praised Pump with hyperbolic epithets like “trapper of the century,” and crediting him with “dropping out of Harvard to save hip-hop.”

I feel like this shirt is bout lil pump lol — Chris (@MrBrightsside) September 11, 2017

Lil pump trapper of the century — Muhamed Čampara ⛵️ (@muha_mo) September 11, 2017