good times w @realsway @thehappyhourwhb and the rest of the hyena fam on #SwayInTheMorning (can't believe sway got me to spit…(kinda)) A post shared by @ryanphillippe on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

So, Ryan Phillippe just did a freestyle about Shia LaBeouf on Sway In The Morning.

And it was tight.

Yes, I know it sounds like I just put internet terms into a blender. We’ll let that sink in for a moment.

So, Phillippe, the star of Cruel Intentions, apparent Sean Price superfan, went on Sway’s radio show on Shade 45 to talk about his USA Network TV series “Shooter” and “Wish Upon,” his new film hitting theaters this Friday. Since it’s a hip-hop-oriented radio show, of course the hosts got him to talk about his love of hip-hop (at Phillippe’s insistence, no less), getting his thoughts on Jay-Z’s 4:44, which he relates to as a dad and an entertainer, and which new rappers he and his coworkers listen to on-set, including Post Malone and Brockhampton. He’s got some chops too, name-dropping 21 Savage and Kendrick, and declaring Remy Ma the winner of the Nicki Minaj beef.

So, how did the actor who plays Bob Lee Swagger end up spitting bars? Apparently, Phillippe sent Sway a text when his acting colleague came through to rock the “Five Fingers Of Death,” telling the headwrapped host that he might be interested.

Well, when anyone comes to the Shade 45 studios, it’s not long before they have to enter the “Land Of The Hyenas.” After being given a warm-up beat to practice early in the set — complete with a great Allen Iverson reference — Phillippe gets right into it at the 22:00 minute mark. Check it out below.