Both Of Shabazz Palaces’s New Psych-Rap ‘Quazarz’ Albums Are Available To Stream Now

07.06.17 1 hour ago

The wire magazine

A post shared by @shabazzpalaces on

Back in April, Shabazz Palaces, the Seattle-Based arthouse hip-hop duo comprised of Palaceer Lazaro — aka Digable Planet’s Butterfly — and multi-instrumentalist Tendai “Baba” Maraire, announced that they were releasing Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star, their first album since 2014’s Lese Majesty. A mere month later, they said that they were also putting out Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machine, a companion to the aforementioned record. Both records won’t be released until next Friday, but you can listen to them now in their entirety thanks to NPR Music.

Together, the two albums tell the tale of an alien creature visiting a strange planet where all its residents have a strange, almost sexual, dependence to their technology. We already had some idea of what to expect from these two new records since Shabazz Palaces put out multiple singles from both projects since they first said they were coming out with new material. Among these are the hazy and bass-heavy “Since C.A.Y.A.” (which features Thundercat), “Julian’s Dream (Ode To A Bad),” “When Cats Claw,” and “Effeminence,” tracks that unmistakably sound like nothing else you’ve heard before in hip-hop while still managing to be extremely accessible and catchy despite how trippy they are.

You can check out Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star here, and head here for Quazarz VS. The Jealous Machine. Both albums, put out by Sub Pop, will be available July 14.

Around The Web

TAGSQuazarz Vs. The Jealous MachinesQuazarz: Born On A Gangster StarShabazz Palaces

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 3 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 3 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 3 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 6 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 1 week ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP