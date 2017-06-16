Snoop Dogg Defended ‘All Eyez On Me’ From The Haters

#Snoop Dogg
06.16.17

The Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me hasn’t exactly been a critical smash. It’s currently got a 27% aggregated score on Rotten Tomatoes and Fans, culture observers and even some pretty prominent celebrities have taken to social media to loudly denounce the film. Out of the chorus of negativity, there has however risen one voice to defend the quality of the film, the man who inducted Tupac into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Snoop Dogg.

The Doggfather took to Twitter over the last couple of days to try and silence the haters with his own positive assessment of the film. “I saw this movie a while back and it told the truth about pac,” He wrote on Twitter. “Gotta respect it.”

He also posted a screen grab showing how All Eyez On Me did better at the box office than Pixars’s Cars 3.

And shared an article run by L.A. Weekly titled, “The All Eyez On Me Reviews Are Bullsh*t.”

Of course, as someone who personally knew and interacted with Tupac, his opinion carries quite a lot of weight. One person who didn’t agree with his assessment however is 50 Cent. The New York MC didn’t hold anything back in his own personal review calling it “trash” and “bullsh*t,” advising everyone to “Catch that sh*t on a fire stick.”

TOPICS#Snoop Dogg
TAGSAll Eyez On MeSnoop Doggtupac

