Snoop Dogg Reveals His Favorite Village Person In A Hilarious Q&A With Jimmy Kimmel

#Snoop Dogg #Jimmy Kimmel Live #Jimmy Kimmel
08.11.17 31 mins ago

Jimmy Kimmel is known for being a jokester of the highest order. From pranking passersby into revealing their lack of global awareness in man-on-the-street style segments, to surprising 50 Cent critics with a pop-up from the man himself, to inventing baby names for Jay-Z and Beyonce — of which none were used, thankfully — the guys will do whatever it takes to get a laugh. Placing him alongside the rapper who convinced a former Super Bowl champ to rap about Frosted Flakes seems like a no-brainer. Adding liquor just puts the cherry on top.

In the latest 3 Ridiculous Questions segment from Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the two talk show hosts share glasses of Tanqueray beverages while Kimmel fires off the most random questions he can think of, including how Snoop remembers his passwords considering his well-known recreational activities, whether or not the Doggfather does the YMCA dance at weddings, and which of the seven dwarves he’d most like to punch in the face.

For his part, Snoop Dogg remains cool under pressure — this is the guy who once admitted to bootlegging 4:44 instead of copping, after all — and answers the questions with his trademark cool. I won’t spoil them for you, but the one about the passwords is definitely my favorite.

Check out the clip above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Snoop Dogg#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSjimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel liveSnoop Dogg

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP