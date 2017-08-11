Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jimmy Kimmel is known for being a jokester of the highest order. From pranking passersby into revealing their lack of global awareness in man-on-the-street style segments, to surprising 50 Cent critics with a pop-up from the man himself, to inventing baby names for Jay-Z and Beyonce — of which none were used, thankfully — the guys will do whatever it takes to get a laugh. Placing him alongside the rapper who convinced a former Super Bowl champ to rap about Frosted Flakes seems like a no-brainer. Adding liquor just puts the cherry on top.

In the latest 3 Ridiculous Questions segment from Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the two talk show hosts share glasses of Tanqueray beverages while Kimmel fires off the most random questions he can think of, including how Snoop remembers his passwords considering his well-known recreational activities, whether or not the Doggfather does the YMCA dance at weddings, and which of the seven dwarves he’d most like to punch in the face.

For his part, Snoop Dogg remains cool under pressure — this is the guy who once admitted to bootlegging 4:44 instead of copping, after all — and answers the questions with his trademark cool. I won’t spoil them for you, but the one about the passwords is definitely my favorite.

Check out the clip above.