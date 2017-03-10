On Thursday night, The Weeknd unveiled his new music video for the song “I Feel It Coming.” Directed by Warren Fu, the video feels like an epic throwback to an earlier VHS era of ’80s science fiction. In it, The Weeknd is seen singing and dancing on a desolate, rock-infested planet. Eventually a cosmic storm breaks out and he turns to stone. After the song ends Daft Punk show up and dust some snow off an eerie, glowing purple device.
It’s a lot to take in, but that’s one of the great things about the Internet. Everyone has an opinion and on platform like Twitter and Instagram, they feel free to let them fly.
A lot of people really liked the video.
Some were blown away by the surprise appearance of Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara, who shows up midway through the clip as a being totally encased in light.
Others were just happy to see Daft Punk make a return in one shape or form.
We’re not going to lie, the idea of seeing the Robots in the next Star Wars film sounds pretty tremendous.
If you liked “I Feel It Coming,” you should also check out The Weeknd’s earlier collaboration with Daft Punk “Starboy” from his latest album in the video below.
