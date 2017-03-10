Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Thursday night, The Weeknd unveiled his new music video for the song “I Feel It Coming.” Directed by Warren Fu, the video feels like an epic throwback to an earlier VHS era of ’80s science fiction. In it, The Weeknd is seen singing and dancing on a desolate, rock-infested planet. Eventually a cosmic storm breaks out and he turns to stone. After the song ends Daft Punk show up and dust some snow off an eerie, glowing purple device.

It’s a lot to take in, but that’s one of the great things about the Internet. Everyone has an opinion and on platform like Twitter and Instagram, they feel free to let them fly.

A lot of people really liked the video.

the weeknd's i feel it coming music video thoo!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — ☾ (@robstenslove) March 10, 2017

Some were blown away by the surprise appearance of Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara, who shows up midway through the clip as a being totally encased in light.

KIKO IS IN THE WEEKND'S MUSIC VIDEO HNGHHHHHHHHHH — awyeah (@aleeyahawyeah) March 10, 2017

Kiko: *appears in The Weeknd's new music video*

Me: pic.twitter.com/BFH0qftDi1 — Athena Mitsuji (@athenaesque) March 10, 2017

Two years ago Kiko posted a song of The Weeknd on her instagram, Now she plays as the love interest of Abel in his current MV!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/QVeyZNp53C — Team Kiko Mizuhara (@TeamMizuhara) March 10, 2017

anyways can we talk about how kiko mizuhara is in the weeknd's new mv bec im living for this 🔥🔥🔥 she's gonna blow up yall im so ready pic.twitter.com/aELwCRY1lx — Jen M (@jen__jpg) March 10, 2017

watching The Weeknd's new video (BECAUSE DAFT PUNK) when a wild Kiko Mizuhara appears?? talk about unexpected — tmc☆ (@maztherhacker) March 10, 2017

Others were just happy to see Daft Punk make a return in one shape or form.

BITCH IM GLAD DAFT PUNK IS BACK EVEN IF THEY'RE JUST COLLABING WITH THE WEEKND IDC ITS STILL DAFT PUNK — ⁣ㅤ (@aiktuu) March 10, 2017

Zoid Xsa37 minutos atrás

Daft Punk is the only reason I'll ever listen to The Weeknd.

Responder 131 eu demais — dino (@algorithmerror) March 10, 2017

We’re not going to lie, the idea of seeing the Robots in the next Star Wars film sounds pretty tremendous.

If the new Star Wars doesn't star Daft Punk, I'm gonna be so disappointed pic.twitter.com/QetQ4qZd4Y — Alex Quinn (@alxqnn) March 10, 2017

