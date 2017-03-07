R&B - The Only Uniquely American Genre

Soulja Boy Is Still Beefing With Chris Brown And Chris Is Shockingly Taking The High Road

#Chris Brown
Contributing Writer
03.07.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

It sounds kind of crazy, but we’re already almost a quarter of the way through 2017. It feels like a few lifetimes ago that the story dominating all the headlines was about Soulja Boy doing a bunch of Soulja Boy things, including picking a fight with the equally rambunctious R&B star Chris Brown.

All of that happened way back in January — again, a few lifetimes ago in internet time — but Soulja Boy isn’t over it just yet. No, not after Chris backed out of a chance to fight Soulja in a sanctioned boxing match for some cash. Soulja is still egging Chris on to make the bout happen. His latest bit of instigation came during a show in Minnesota where he told the crowd of his fans “Chris Brown backed out the fight like a little b**ch mane.”

During an elongated intro to his track “Crank That Soulja Boy,” he continuously called Brown a “b**ch ass n***a” and his hypeman alluded to the fight being worth $40 million. “He scared to get in the boxing ring with little ol’ me?” Soulja playfully asked before proclaiming “I will knock Chris Brown b***h ass out.”

To his credit, Brown isn’t taking the bait. After seeing the video on Baller Alert’s Instagram account, he left a comment saying, amongst other things, “The opportunity to embarrass and do harm to him isn’t even funny anymore.” Brown also claims he set up a private gym for them to finally fight in private and end their beef only for Soulja to not show up. “There’s nothing more to say,” Brown said. “It’s not gonna (sic) happen.”

So maybe, just maybe, this national nightmare is finally over. Or maybe, more likely, Soulja will continue talking about it for as long as people are laughing and cheering. Whatever the case, Brown has apparently decided to bow out of the spectacle…for now.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #chrisbrown #commentcreepin

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Brown
TAGSChris Brownsoulja boy
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 7 hours ago
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP