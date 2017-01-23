Getty Image

It’s all been fun and games previously but now it looks like Soulja Boy’s facing serious legal trouble over his gun-toting ways. The rapper has reportedly been charged with two stiff felonies stemming from the December arrest where he was found in possession of a gun.

According to a report by TMZ, the Los Angeles district attorney hit Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Way, with two felonies: possession of an assault weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The assault weapon charge is reportedly attached to the rapper’s beloved Mini Draco AR-15, which is illegal to own in California, that he’s often seen flashing on social media. It was one of the guns police found when they raided his home in mid-December of last year. He received an additional misdemeanor charge for receiving stolen property after “cops say one of the guns in Soulja’s house was reportedly stolen from a cop car.”

The ringtone rapper was currently on probation stemming from a 2014 arrest involving a loaded gun. He copped a plea deal in that case but part of his probation included him not possessing any firearms. If convicted on the latest charges, Soulja’s looking at more than four years behind bars.