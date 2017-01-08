Getty Image

We had it all wrong. Soulja Boy and Chris Brown’s beef didn’t start when Lil Draco double tapped Karreuche Tran’s Instagram image. It apparently started when Soulja “chilled” with Rihanna after Chris brutally beat the popstar before the Grammys in 2009.

According to Soulja, his big celebrity bout with Chris Brown is all about avenging Rih Rih’s pre-Grammy beatdown. “I was going to chill, but now I’m going to finish this n****. I’m doing it for Rihanna,” a bored Soulja tweeted Sunday afternoon. “That was f*cked up how he beat her ass like that smh.” I mean, for what it’s worth, it was very much “f*cked” up. Especially since he was only sentenced to five years probation and 1,400 hours of “labor-oriented service” for punching her so many times that her mouth filled up with blood. As a result, the rapper says he’s going to knock out Chris and crank that Soulja Boy in celebration.

Fuck @chrisbrown — Big Soulja aka Draco (@souljaboy) January 8, 2017

Me and @chrisbrown used to fuck hoes in the same room together now he wanna trip over an Instagram like this nigga snort too much coke smh — Big Soulja aka Draco (@souljaboy) January 8, 2017

What the fuck is mike Tyson gonna teach Chris brown? How to bite my ear off? 😂 bitch the money team never lost shoutout big bro Floyd — Big Soulja aka Draco (@souljaboy) January 8, 2017

After I knock Chris brown out I'm going to crank that Soulja boy and super man in the ring on his stupid ass 😈😂 — Big Soulja aka Draco (@souljaboy) January 8, 2017

I was going to chill but now I'm going to finish this nigga. I'm doing it for Rihanna. That was fucked up how he beat her ass like that smh — Big Soulja aka Draco (@souljaboy) January 8, 2017