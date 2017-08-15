Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Way, way back in 1998, Sprite recruited a supergroup of five rap acts to save hip-hop — and the universe — from the evil Emperor Zarkon in a series of ads for the soda that further ingrained the company into the fabric of the culture. Based on the popular 1980s space adventure cartoon Voltron, the five ads cast the rappers as the pilots of the titular robot’s five component lions, fighting to save the future of the music from an incursion of evil space aliens with the power of dope raps and lemon-lime carbonated sugar water. The Goodie Mob, Fat Joe, Mack 10, Common, and Afrika Bambaataa and the Soulsonic Force came together to rock monochromatic fits, represent the four corners of the hip-hop map, and continue Sprite’s streak of slanging soda to the streets with legendary acts like Pete Rock & CL Smooth and Nas and AZ.

That wasn’t the last time the mighty transforming, lion-composite robot was resurrected; last Monday, binge-streaming service Netflix released the third season of their reboot of the series, Voltron: Legendary Defender. In honor of the near twenty years that have passed since the previous incarnation of the hip-hop Voltron Force, I’m doing a fun thought experiment, listing out which rappers of the modern era would best represent the world-saving pilots of the multi-colored robot lions were Sprite to remake the ad series today. The rules are simple: Each rapper selected must correlate to the representative in the original ads; the blue lion will be the South, the green lion, the East Coast, and so forth.

Check out my picks below, and add your own in the comments.