After dropping a marvelous album and netting your first ever platinum song, there’s really only one way to celebrate: with a remix. At least that’s what fans are hoping for after SZA took to Instagram to post a video of an unreleased verse on her newly-platinum hit “Love Galore” with Travis Scott. While on her tour bus as her CTRL tour travels through Texas, the 26-year-old posted the video, saying “ackin a damn foo to the verse that never was” before adding a laughing emoji.
After dropping the video, fans on Twitter and in her Instagram comments began immediately asking for a remix of the track, or at least the release of this “verse that never was.” Whether that’s in the plans or not remains to be seen, but TDE has made a habit of dropping new, unreleased music of late, including an Isaiah Rashad remix of Tay-K’s “The Race” just a few days ago.
If there was ever a time to drop a remix to “Love Galore” it would be now, with the track collecting the aforementioned platinum plaque and peaking in the Top 40 earlier this month. A remix with a big name — whether it’s somebody in-house like Schoolboy Q, or someone else like Cardi B — could go a long way towards pushing “Love Galore” even further up the charts. Maybe if LeBron James asks for it Top Dawg will relent and make it happen.
