SZA could impress with just herself on stage. She’s that good and her music is that strong, that really when she performs, nothing else happening around you can catch your attention. But that doesn’t mean she’s satisfied providing the bare minimum at her performances. Riding high off this weekend’s triumphant turn on Saturday Night Live, and not to mention that fact that she is the most nominated woman at this year’s Grammy awards, meant that her appearance last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon felt like royalty was visiting the late-night institution, and SZA certainly treated it that way.

Performing “Supermodel,” SZA gave the song an orchestral treatment, bringing in loads of violinists and cellists to make the live rendition feel larger than life. SZA for her part was the paradigm of focus, her attention unwavering as she belted out the Ctrl standout. It’s also nice that SZA is mixing it up in terms of what songs she is performing on her tour of late-night television, speaking to the strength of the material on Ctrl. She has enough great songs on the record that she can keep performing new ones across the networks until she runs out of places to perform them

Watch SZA’s commanding performance of “Supermodel” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.