Hip-hop social media personality and podcaster Taxstone of Taxseason was reportedly arrested Monday morning for his alleged role in the 2016 T.I. concert shooting at Irving Plaza that left one man dead and three victims injured, including Troy Ave. The rapper sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during the May 2016 ordeal while his bodyguard and friend Ronald McPhatter was shot and killed.

Tax, real name Daryl Campbell, was reportedly cuffed and arrested in Brooklyn by U.S. Marshals New York and New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and NYPD without incident, according to NBC. The popular podcaster had a federal warrant out for his arrest on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police were also seeking Taxstone concerning the Irving Plaza concert shooting.