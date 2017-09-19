New styles now live on www.txdxe.com A post shared by TXDXE – Top Dawg Ent. (@txdxe) on Sep 18, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

In the current music industry climate, the sale of merchandise has become a godsend for artists and one of the most lucrative revenue streams available to them both as they tour and online. What was once reserved for the biggest of rock bands and the most popular teeny boppers is now a must for any successful artists, as fans seem more inclined to spend their hard earned cash on tangible goods like clothes and memorabilia than they are on actual music. Many have adjusted to this change, offering clothing to their fans at premium prices and it looks like Kendrick Lamar’s label TDE is looking to take the next step in their own merchandise empire with the release their New Classic line.

As is often the case, the new merch popped up on TDE’s online store on Monday without warning after Kendrick was been spotted in the new threads during the summer. The New Classic line signals the next step of the brand as each piece is embossed with TDE logos but not attached to any one artists. For the new line TDE is offering sweatsuits, t-shirts, shorts, hats and a hockey jersey, all crisply designed in moderate colors and a minimalistic approach on logos. The line is priced affordably, with hoodies going for up to $65, sweats for $70, t-shirts for $35 and the hockey jersey topping them all at $110.

Check out some additional photos of the New Classic line below and purchase any of the pieces at the TDE store here.