Thundercat, Michael McDonald, And Kenny Loggins ‘Show You The Way’ To Spiritual Healing

10.12.17 37 mins ago

Los Angeles-based jazz-funk bassist Steven Bruner — better known as Thundercat — has teamed up with yacht-rock legends Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins for the inspirational video to “Show You The Way” from his February solo album, Drunk, which is out now from Brainfeeder Records. The track is an uplifting expression of love and encouragement, and the video reflects that with a wellness spa that rejuvenates and revitalizes a hopeless amputee who needs to get his life back on track.

Bruner and both of his unexpected guest stars previously performed “Show You The Way” on The Tonight Show this summer, building on the momentum of an eclectic release that also included anti-nice-guy anthem, “Friend Zone” and Mac Miller collaboration “Hi.”

Thundercat’s Drunk is one wild ride of an album, containing all of Bruner’s weird, high-at-2-AM humor and ruminations about sex, God, love, and Adult Swim cartoons. Many of the tracks are one-take musical goof-off sessions, while others, like “Show You The Way,” are fully-formed, introspective songs that reflect on the troubles of modern life and how to ultimately continue shining through them.

The producer was also instrumental on groundbreaking releases from artists as diverse as Kendrick Lamar and Shabazz Palaces, and has been at the forefront of a recent jazz revival that includes luminaries like Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and Kamasi Washington.

