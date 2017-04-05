7 Things You Didn't Know About Tupac's Hit Em Up

Troy Ave Called Himself The Second Coming Of Tupac But We Have Questions

04.05.17 31 mins ago

Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave is currently in the process of trying to get his career back on track following the May 26 shooting at a T.I. concert at Irving Plaza that left one man, Ronald McPhatter, dead. Recently, he appeared on the Breakfast Club, where he opened up about a whole host of topics for an extended, 90-minute interview.

In between talking about the Irving Plaza case, as well as the after-effects of being shot on Christmas in Brooklyn, Ave likened his career to Tupac Shakur. “I go in the motherf***ing clubs and n****s going crazy,” Ave said. “In the clubs, in the streets where they’re playing all the f***ing trap music and all type of sh*t, n****s go crazy, ‘Oh sh*t, that’s Troy Ave.’ N****, it’s the second coming of Tupac. It’s NewPac. I go do shows, everything’s different. The handshakes is different.”

While, you can make a number of parallels between Troy Ave’s recent violent episodes and some of the Tupac’s shootings, it’s a whole different thing to compare your career to one of the greatest MCs of all-time. Troy has released two album so far, New York City: The Album and Major Without A Deal. Both flopped. Where’s his All Eyez On Me? Where’s His Me Against The World? Tupac branched out into the world of film. Where’s his Above The Rim? Where’s his Poetic Justice?

Ave still has a long way to go before he enters the greatest rappers conversation, because it’s one thing to go into clubs and to get people hyped, it’s another entirely to rock the mic and change the culture forever.

Around The Web

TAGSTroy Avetupac

First 100 Days

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 23 hours ago
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 23 hours ago
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 days ago 9 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 6 days ago 46 Comments
Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

03.30.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

03.24.17 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP