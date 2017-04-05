Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave is currently in the process of trying to get his career back on track following the May 26 shooting at a T.I. concert at Irving Plaza that left one man, Ronald McPhatter, dead. Recently, he appeared on the Breakfast Club, where he opened up about a whole host of topics for an extended, 90-minute interview.

In between talking about the Irving Plaza case, as well as the after-effects of being shot on Christmas in Brooklyn, Ave likened his career to Tupac Shakur. “I go in the motherf***ing clubs and n****s going crazy,” Ave said. “In the clubs, in the streets where they’re playing all the f***ing trap music and all type of sh*t, n****s go crazy, ‘Oh sh*t, that’s Troy Ave.’ N****, it’s the second coming of Tupac. It’s NewPac. I go do shows, everything’s different. The handshakes is different.”

While, you can make a number of parallels between Troy Ave’s recent violent episodes and some of the Tupac’s shootings, it’s a whole different thing to compare your career to one of the greatest MCs of all-time. Troy has released two album so far, New York City: The Album and Major Without A Deal. Both flopped. Where’s his All Eyez On Me? Where’s His Me Against The World? Tupac branched out into the world of film. Where’s his Above The Rim? Where’s his Poetic Justice?

Ave still has a long way to go before he enters the greatest rappers conversation, because it’s one thing to go into clubs and to get people hyped, it’s another entirely to rock the mic and change the culture forever.