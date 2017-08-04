Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ty Dolla Sign may just be the undisputed king of dirty-mack R&B anthems at this point, as he releases the video for “Love U Better” from the long-awaited, new installment of his Beach House series of EPs, Beach House 3.

We haven’t heard much from the California rap-singer solo recently, but he’s been killing features lately, appearing on Vince Staples’ “Rain Come Down” and Anderson Paak’s Malibu standout, “Come Down.” When last we heard from the dreadlocked crooner, he was heavy on the “Campaign” trail, but it looks like with Beach House 3 on the way, he’s back to his old, debauched ways.

Truthfully, the music video for “Love U Better” looks like an excuse to rent out a mansion in the Hollywood Hills and invite girls over to party — all while writing it off on Ty’s taxes — but there’s nothing wrong with wanting to have a little fun with your friends, right? The video is a star-studded affair directed by Ryan Hope, featuring cameos from rappers YG and Trae Tha Truth and R&B singers Sevyn Streeter and Bobby Valentino. The song itself features those signature DJ Mustard drums, claps, and “heys,” along with some smooth, soul-inflected piano and a sped-up sample of “Feel The Fire” by Peabo Bryson, and an actual verse from perpetually-stuck-in-label-limbo New Orleans MC Lil Wayne, which is worth the price of admission by itself.