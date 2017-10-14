Vince Staples Criticizes Eminem’s Freestyle Against Trump As ‘Trash’ And Takes His Defense To Twitter

10.14.17

Vince Staples wants to make it clear that his comments about Eminem’s freestyle from the BET Hip Hop Awards weren’t aimed at the Detroit rapper himself. The rapper responded on Twitter to a Pitchfork report about a statement he made during an event for the music site at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art, claiming that he was taken out of context:

“It was trash,” he said. “He can do better.” Staples went on to assert that if he were to rap those lines, it would be taken less seriously: “If I said, ‘This is for Colin/Ball up a fist/And keep it balled up/Like Donald the bitch,’ they would be like, ‘Get this nigga out of here.’”

Staples also made a metaphor about Girl Scout Cookies saying, “You can support the cause and still not like the cookie,” and also joked about the “the wall of dark-skinned black people behind” Eminem in the viral clip. And joked is the proper term according to Staples, who fanned the flames on Twitter and addressed fans, Pitchfork, and any ill Eminem might be feeling in the process:

