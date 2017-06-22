The Wu-Tang Clan has contributed a new track to the soundtrack for HBO’s comedy series Silicon Valley, “Don’t Stop.”

Raekwon sets off the track, followed up by Method Man, Inspectah Deck, and Masta Killa, and features some nice throwback references throughout, from Rae’s homage to “C.R.E.A.M.,” one of the group’s biggest hits, and Method Man’s “I grew up on the crime side,” callback. The beat is reminiscent of the best tracks from the band’s golden age, a melange of soul interpolations, grimy drums, and samples from old kung-fu movies that forms a marching rhythm perfect for stomping around in dirty Timberland boots.

One of the most amazing aspects of Silicon Valley is its soundtrack, which has featured Run The Jewels, Cypress Hill, and DJ Shadow, among other big names in hip-hop.

Music is an important part of the show, being used to help frame important scenes and even certain characters. The show uses of a variety of artists across genres, but hip-hop is prominently featured, with artists like Pusha T and Mystikal receiving top billing on the ending themes.

The soundtrack, with contributions from Nas, Danny Brown, David Banner, Pregnant Boy, and more, is being distributed by Mass Appeal Records, and can be found below.