Since Martin Shkreli has been dominating the Wu-Tang Clan news cycle as of late, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that the group has a new album on the way this fall. Wu-Tang announced The Saga Continues, their first album in three years, last month, and now they’ve shared a bunch of new info about it.

Above is the illustrated artwork, which is absolutely classic ’90s hip-hop cover art, and they’ve revealed the 18-song tracklist… well, that includes an intro, an outro, and four skits, so more like 12 songs. They also just shared one of the new tracks, titled “Lesson Learn’d,” and on it, Inspectah Deck throws some shade at Wu-Tang enemy No. 1 Martin Shkreli and his infamous pharmaceutical practices: “My price hikin’ like the pills Martin Shkreli sell.”

The Saga Continues is scheduled for release on October 13th and is available for pre-order now. Listen to “Lesson Learn’d” and check out the The Saga Continues album art above, and find the tracklist below.

1. “The Saga Continues Intro” (Feat. RZA)

2. “Lesson Learn’d” (Feat. Inspectah Deck & Redman)

3. “Fast and Furious” (Feat. Hue Hef & Raekwon)

4. “Famous Fighters (Skit)”

5. “If Time Is Money (Fly Navigation)” (Feat. Method Man)

6. “Frozen” (Feat. Method Man, Killa Priest, And Chris Rivers)

7. “Berto and the Fiend (Skit)” (Feat. Ghostface Killah)

8. “Pearl Harbor” (Feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, RZA & Sean Price)

9. “People Say” (Feat. Redman (Wu-Tang))

10. “Family (Skit)”

11. “Why Why Why” (Feat. RZA & Swnkah)

12. “G’d Up” (Feat. Method Man, R-Mean & Mzee Jones)

13. “If What You Say Is Tru” (Feat. Streetlife (Wu-Tang))

14. “Saga (Skit)” (Feat. RZA)

15. “Hood Go Bang!” (Feat. Redman & Method Man)

16. “My Only One” (Feat. Ghostface Killah, Cappadonna & Steven Latorre)

17. “Message”

18. “The Saga Continues (Outro)” (Feat. RZA)