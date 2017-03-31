YG And DJ Mustard Reunite For The Stripper Anthem ‘Pop It, Shake It’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It looks like YG and DJ Mustard are back at it again. After going through public falling out a couple of years back, the dynamic rap and production duo appear to have set aside their differences and are back in the lab working on cranking out new hits. Their latest collaboration “Pop It, Shake It” is a strip club anthem for the ages.

In the song, YG refers to himself as a “West side G, big spender, big tipper,” before asking a stripper to “Let me see ya no hands / Let me see ya pop it like rubber bands / Can ya make me feel like a man?” Apparently, the stripper in question is “a vegan, but she still thick,” and is “the type you sneak out the back door.”

If the arrival of “Pop It, Shake It” wasn’t good enough news, YG has also announced the name and cover of his upcoming third album. Titled RE’D UP 3: KNOW YOUR WORTH, he’s tapped DJ Mustard to serve as the executive producer for the project. After taking three years away, during which YG released his fantastic G-Funk influenced second album Still Brazy, it appears that the pair are ready to try and re-capture the magic of the Compton rapper’s debut My Krazy Life.

Check out “Pop It, Shake It” above.