Kim Kardashian Broke The Internet ... Again

YG’s 2017 Plans May Include Kendall Jenner And People Aren’t Handling It Well

01.01.17 9 hours ago

Getty Image

We’re not even 24 hours into the new year and YG is already setting things in motion for, well, who the hell knows. But the “Bompton” rapper is bausing a social media bommotion right now for posting a picture of Kendall Jenner on Instagram that’s sparking dating rumors. Kendall is the 21-year-old sister of reality star Kim Kardashian-West and is a famous “model” in her own right.

The picture YG posted doesn’t give away much. It’s literally just a selfie of Kendall posing with a Daniel Wellington watch that reads 3:06. The rapper’s caption for the pic doesn’t give much away either. “2017!!!! @KendallJenner.” Still, the thought of YG dating or even associating himself with a Kardashian/Jenner has fans freaking the hell out.

TAGSKENDALL JENNERYG

