We’re not even 24 hours into the new year and YG is already setting things in motion for, well, who the hell knows. But the “Bompton” rapper is bausing a social media bommotion right now for posting a picture of Kendall Jenner on Instagram that’s sparking dating rumors. Kendall is the 21-year-old sister of reality star Kim Kardashian-West and is a famous “model” in her own right.

The picture YG posted doesn’t give away much. It’s literally just a selfie of Kendall posing with a Daniel Wellington watch that reads 3:06. The rapper’s caption for the pic doesn’t give much away either. “2017!!!! @KendallJenner.” Still, the thought of YG dating or even associating himself with a Kardashian/Jenner has fans freaking the hell out.