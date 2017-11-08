A Complete List Of The Sports Jokes That Made ’30 Rock’ So Great

NBC

30 Rock treated sports like only 30 Rock could.

The show’s sports jokes were wonderfully obscure. Liz Lemon had a theory on the Phillie Phanatic’s gender. Tracy Jordan made the short-sighted decision to sign an endorsement deal with Wade Boggs’ Carpet World. And there were multiple Scottie Pippen mentions.

Like many 30 Rock fans, I wept when Netflix announced was dropping the show for joy when Hulu announced it was picking up the show. As 30 Rock transitions to its new streaming home, it seems to be a good time to honor the hilariously unique way the show mingled with the sports world.

Here is 30 Rock’s full encyclopedia of sports jokes. (This isn’t quite every single sports reference on the show, but every sports joke that was fleshed out a bit). Enjoy, you apple-faced goons.

S1E1: Pilot

Liz Lemon: I moved from Chicago for this.

Tracy Jordan: From Chicago? I was in Scottie Pippen’s wedding.

S1E6: Jack Meets Dennis

Dennis Duffy: I wish I had burned this place down. There’s no reason to live anymore.

Liz: What happened?

Dennis: The Islanders lost tonight.

Liz: Doesn’t that happen a lot?

Dennis: I knew you wouldn’t understand.

S1E7: Tracy Does Conan

Dennis: Look at this ski jumping idiot, Bode Miller. What kind of a fruity name is Bode?