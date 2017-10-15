Aaron Rodgers Could Miss The Remainder Of The Season Due To A Broken Collarbone

#Aaron Rodgers #Green Bay Packers #NFL
10.15.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

The Green Bay Packers announced that Aaron Rodgers’ 2017 season might be over. According to the Packers, Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone during their Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers was tackled and landed on his right arm, which led to him getting carted back into the team’s locker room.

While originally ruled as questionable to return after the hit, the Packers downgraded him to out before announcing the extent of the injury, including how it might impact the rest of the year.

With Rodgers out, Brett Hundley is slated to be the man under center in Green Bay. Hundley, a 2015 fifth-round draft pick, hasn’t been great in an extremely limited sample size during his career, going 2-for-10 for 17 yards with an interception as a rookie.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aaron Rodgers#Green Bay Packers#NFL
TAGSAARON RODGERSGREEN BAY PACKERSNFL

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP