Wanderlei Silva just shoved Chael Sonnen during #BellatorNYC staredown pic.twitter.com/pL2NhY10cE — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) June 22, 2017

It’s been four years since Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen were initially booked to step inside a cage and fight, and now, finally, at Bellator 180, it’s going to happen. Both men have passed their drug tests (!!!) and both men have made weight. The final bit of promotion was just stepping in front of each other for the cameras one more time before they make that walk. It was as entertaining as expected.

It seems like poor Chael just wants a handshake, but literally, after years of trash talk and stop-start fight promotion, Wanderlei’s done. He’s just totally done.