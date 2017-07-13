All The Best Moments From The Second Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor World Tour Event

07.12.17 1 hour ago

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are in the middle of a World Tour that’s set to take them across three countries in four days. And if this latest stop in Toronto is any indicator, the press conferences are only going to get more and more crazy. The format for the events are a bit oddball, with the promoters and fighters getting up to deliver speeches to the crowd. That’s not something McGregor has ever done before, which is probably why his performance (if not his choice of clothing) on stop one in LA was a bit lacking. He made up for things though in Toronto, tearing Floyd apart to the delight of the heavily pro-UFC crowd. Here’s some of his best moments:

F**k that mic! McGregor wasn’t happy with press tour organizers Showtime Sports turning his mic off in LA, and the first thing he did was express that unhappiness in the most Conor manner possible.

F**k the Mayweathers! Enjoy Conor McGregor starting a foul mouthed chant with the Toronto crowd which I’m sure had the censors on FOX Sports 2 working overtime.

