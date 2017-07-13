Getty Image

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are in the middle of a World Tour that’s set to take them across three countries in four days. And if this latest stop in Toronto is any indicator, the press conferences are only going to get more and more crazy. The format for the events are a bit oddball, with the promoters and fighters getting up to deliver speeches to the crowd. That’s not something McGregor has ever done before, which is probably why his performance (if not his choice of clothing) on stop one in LA was a bit lacking. He made up for things though in Toronto, tearing Floyd apart to the delight of the heavily pro-UFC crowd. Here’s some of his best moments:

Conor McGregor addressing the mic situation from the LA press conference:

"Does this mic work? Well then fuck that mic!" #MayMacWorldTour pic.twitter.com/LWfJNZ0imv — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 13, 2017

F**k that mic! McGregor wasn’t happy with press tour organizers Showtime Sports turning his mic off in LA, and the first thing he did was express that unhappiness in the most Conor manner possible.

Crowd participation at it's best.

Conor McGregor: "When I count to 3 I want this entire arena to scream, 'Fuck the Mayweathers'. 1, 2, 3…" pic.twitter.com/GJEe0Byb2i — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 13, 2017

F**k the Mayweathers! Enjoy Conor McGregor starting a foul mouthed chant with the Toronto crowd which I’m sure had the censors on FOX Sports 2 working overtime.