Brett Favre Is 48, But He Still Got Asked If He’ll Replace The Injured Aaron Rodgers

10.15.17 1 hour ago

The Green Bay Packers received terrible news on Sunday afternoon, as the team announced Aaron Rodgers may miss the remainder of the 2017 season. During the team’s Week 6 matchup against Minnesota, Rodgers was tackled and landed awkwardly on his right arm and shoulder. The Packers revealed that he suffered a broken collarbone and weren’t able to say for sure whether it’ll keep him out all year.

Currently, the Packers’ depth chart at quarterback is Brett Hundley and Joe Callahan. Because the Packers have an opening at the position, former ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder decided to do some journalism and ask Brett Favre if he would come out of retirement to replace Rodgers.

You may be stunned to hear this, but seeing as how Favre is 48 and hasn’t played in the NFL since 2010 (or the Packers since 2007), he said no.

