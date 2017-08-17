Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Conor McGregor does not lack confidence heading into his fight with Floyd Mayweather later this month. He has long said he will knock out the former champion within four rounds — repeating similar claims in the video above — and has since updated the prediction to only two rounds following the approval of smaller gloves for the fight.

Now Conan and Conor McGregor have a long history on the air, with the UFC star showing off his kicking talents during a previous interview and even originally hinting at his desires to fight Floyd Mayweather on the show.

While McGregor wasn’t in the studio for this appearance, but still brought the same bravado he’s been known for throughout the build for this fight. At times it feels like he’s reciting the screenplay to the Rocky films, especially the third and fourth ones. McGregor is essentially a tiny Irish version of Ivan Drago, claiming he will break Floyd Mayweather in the ring. While I don’t doubt it could happen, you have to kinda hope both men can hash it out non-violently and possibly hold a pleasant debate on the real topics facing our planet. They have the platform to make the most of it at $99.95 in HD.