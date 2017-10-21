MMA superstar Conor McGregor was captured by cameras repeatedly uttering a homophobic slur at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night show in Poland. BroBible reports that UFC Europe’s Twitter shared footage of the incident as did BT Sport’s official BTSport UFC Twitter. (These tweets have since been deleted.)

McGregor, who was warned to settle down during today’s contest between Andre Fili and Mac’s teammate Artem Lobov, attempted to console Lobov after his loss to Fili. McGregor was caught repeatedly saying something to the effect that Fili was a “f*ggot” and everyone knew he was a f*ggot.” How this makes someone feel better, I don’t know.

Conor McGregor may have just called Fili a "faggot" up to three times. An official UFC clip from a different angle was promptly deleted. https://t.co/WsTGSXqPoL — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) October 21, 2017

Multiple people say my ears (and eyes) didn't betray me. UFC's official clip had McGregor saying the gay slur 3 x's. https://t.co/yoZcmaZmY3 — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) October 21, 2017

Lobov, who has a record of 2-4 in UFC competition, suggested after the fight that he’ll be leaving the sport. As is the case with any fighter musing or making proclamations after a contest, be sure to take Lobov’s comments on his status with a grain of salt.