Conor McGregor Appears To Use A Homophobic Slur Repeatedly In Front Of Cameras At UFC Fight Night

#Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
10.21.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

MMA superstar Conor McGregor was captured by cameras repeatedly uttering a homophobic slur at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night show in Poland. BroBible reports that UFC Europe’s Twitter shared footage of the incident as did BT Sport’s official BTSport UFC Twitter. (These tweets have since been deleted.)

McGregor, who was warned to settle down during today’s contest between Andre Fili and Mac’s teammate Artem Lobov, attempted to console Lobov after his loss to Fili. McGregor was caught repeatedly saying something to the effect that Fili was a “f*ggot” and everyone knew he was a f*ggot.” How this makes someone feel better, I don’t know.

Lobov, who has a record of 2-4 in UFC competition, suggested after the fight that he’ll be leaving the sport. As is the case with any fighter musing or making proclamations after a contest, be sure to take Lobov’s comments on his status with a grain of salt.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORgay slurshomophobiaMMAUFC

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP