MMA superstar Conor McGregor was captured by cameras repeatedly uttering a homophobic slur at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night show in Poland. BroBible reports that UFC Europe’s Twitter shared footage of the incident as did BT Sport’s official BTSport UFC Twitter. (These tweets have since been deleted.)
McGregor, who was warned to settle down during today’s contest between Andre Fili and Mac’s teammate Artem Lobov, attempted to console Lobov after his loss to Fili. McGregor was caught repeatedly saying something to the effect that Fili was a “f*ggot” and everyone knew he was a f*ggot.” How this makes someone feel better, I don’t know.
Lobov, who has a record of 2-4 in UFC competition, suggested after the fight that he’ll be leaving the sport. As is the case with any fighter musing or making proclamations after a contest, be sure to take Lobov’s comments on his status with a grain of salt.
Dear God. Drop everything. This is a National Emergency.
McGregor will give zero fucks