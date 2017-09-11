Conor McGregor Is Getting Sued Over That Bottle-Throwing Incident With Nate Diaz

Way back in August of 2016, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz engaged in a pre-fight scuffle at a UFC 202 press conference, one that ended with McGregor throwing full cans of Monster energy drink into the crowd at Diaz and his entourage.

“The word is in this thing somebody was injured, so there’s going to be a lawsuit,” UFC president Dana White said shortly after. “Who knows how it’s all going to play out. Somebody’s filing a lawsuit. The wheels are already in motion on it.”

And now we’re getting our first look at this lawsuit, which was filed by security guard William Pegg at the start of March. Pegg claims he was hit in the shoulder by one of McGregor’s cans and is looking for $95,000 — $5000 to cover medical expenses and $90,000 in damages.

