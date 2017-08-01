A Sparring Session Between Conor McGregor And Paulie Malignaggi Got ‘Out Of Control’

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing superfight is coming at us fast on August 26th, and to prepare for the fight Conor’s coaches have been bringing in a handful of high end boxers to spar and see how their unusual fight tactics work in the ring. One of those guys is former welterweight and junior welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi, who interestingly enough was part of the Showtime broadcast team during the MayMac World Tour.

Malignaggi said some not so nice things about McGregor’s chances during the tour, nothing too different from what most folks in boxing are saying. But unlike most folks in boxing, Paulie ended up in a ring with McGregor soon afterwards, and things got ‘rough.’ Boxing referee Joe Cortez was there to call the sparring match and shared a little of what he saw with SiriusXM Boxing (via Bleacher Report).

