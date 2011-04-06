Former World Champion Boxer Channels Ron Artest In The Ring

If you’re going to channel any NBA player in the boxing ring, Ron Artest probably makes the most sense. That’s why no one should have been surprised to see former World Champion Paulie Malignaggi sporting Artest’s jersey as he arrived at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas yesterday in advance of his fight against welterweight contender Jose Miguel Cotto. Malignaggi is a New York native, but now lives and trains in Los Angeles; he figured an Artest jersey would allow him to show love to both his hometown and where he currently resides.

You can catch the Malignaggi-Cotto fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 9, or watch it live on HBO Pay-Per-View.

What NBA players do you think could do work in the ring?

