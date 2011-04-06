Former World Champion Boxer Channels Ron Artest In The Ring

If you’re going to channel any NBA player in the boxing ring, Ron Artest probably makes the most sense. That’s why no one should have been surprised to see former World Champion Paulie Malignaggi sporting Artest’s jersey as he arrived at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas yesterday in advance of his fight against welterweight contender Jose Miguel Cotto. Malignaggi is a New York native, but now lives and trains in Los Angeles; he figured an Artest jersey would allow him to show love to both his hometown and where he currently resides.
You can catch the Malignaggi-Cotto fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 9, or watch it live on HBO Pay-Per-View.
What NBA players do you think could do work in the ring?
WTF? Can you please show when a hot girl wears a jersey? Malignaggi?? Really?!? Even that fat lady is laughing at him. and that girl in the photo is taking a picture of his body guard. Lol.
I got Cotto ending the fight in the 8th. Malignaggi won’t be able to dance too long before Cotto touches his chin.
Always liked Paulie. He’s gotten screwed more than once. Of course, it’s boxing so what do you expect. Too bad it’s on PPV, otherwise I’d be cbecking that one out.
How about a Nate Robinson vs Will Bynum match?
Then a dunk contest between the 2 guys.
The guy in the teal sleeveless seems impressed… that should tell you something.
I feel like Westbrook could throw down if he wanted. He’s got serious foot and hand speed.
Please cake him Cotto..
I cant stand Malignaggi..
But if Cotto loses this fight i say thats the end for him.. Hasnt been the same since Margarito cheated his record..
@lakeeshow84 Miguel Angel Cotto is not fighting malignaggi. This it not the Cotto that fought Margarito, Mosley, Pacquiao, Foreman, and Mayorga. The one who is fighting malignaggi is Jose Miguel Cotto, Miguel Angel Cotto’s brother. ;)
Teal shirt ….LOL
@ Quest
Well right on.. im definetely not paying attention then
Thanks for heads up tho.. wouldve been lightweight embarassing walking into a sports bar with that one lol
I STILL want him to knock out that annoyinf Motha F’er tho lol
lol yea, i hate malignaggi too, but cotto’s brother sucks lol.I hope his brother wins though.
LMAO @ Michorizo
I just saw the teal shirt
@ Quest
Yeah i heard he sucks too.. thats why i definetely aint payin attn now lmao
malignaggi aint shit he’s the sasha vujacic of boxing