Conor McGregor Trashed Mike Tyson For Doubting His Boxing Abilities

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
07.26.17 2 hours ago

Instagram / Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is busy preparing for the fight of his life on August 26th against Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring, a fight few think is possible for him to win. And while most of his time is being spent in the gym, Conor is still putting in the hours representing himself on social media, especially when someone with a bit of fame voices their opinion on his inability to emerge from the Mayweather fight victorious.

We saw him go toe to toe with NBA star Draymond Green on Instagram, and now he’s taking on heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson. Tyson is a huge fan of MMA and a pretty big fan of Conor as well, but that doesn’t mean he thinks the UFC lightweight champ can beat Floyd at his own game. Mike was quite detailed in his criticism, saying Conor “put his dumbass in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out” by taking “the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing” amongst other things.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORMayweather-McGregor fightMIKE TYSONMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 3 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 24 hours ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 day ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 2 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP