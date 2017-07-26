Instagram / Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is busy preparing for the fight of his life on August 26th against Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring, a fight few think is possible for him to win. And while most of his time is being spent in the gym, Conor is still putting in the hours representing himself on social media, especially when someone with a bit of fame voices their opinion on his inability to emerge from the Mayweather fight victorious.

We saw him go toe to toe with NBA star Draymond Green on Instagram, and now he’s taking on heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson. Tyson is a huge fan of MMA and a pretty big fan of Conor as well, but that doesn’t mean he thinks the UFC lightweight champ can beat Floyd at his own game. Mike was quite detailed in his criticism, saying Conor “put his dumbass in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out” by taking “the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing” amongst other things.