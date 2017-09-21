Curt Schilling Ranted To Fox News About How ESPN Has The Real Racists

#ESPN
09.21.17 15 mins ago

Fox News

Curt Schilling, former baseball player and current out of work baseball analyst (due to his own mistakes he refuses to own up to), has managed to find himself back on TV as an “expert” on ESPN and the sports media giant’s politics. This has come in the wake of recent incidents, most notably Jemele Hill referring to Donald Trump as a white supremacist, as cable news looks to hear both sides of the issue that has stepped far outside the world of sports.

Schilling appeared on CNN earlier in the week to decry Hill as a racist for her statements on Trump being a racist, going to the tried and true theory of “who smelt it, dealt it,” and on Thursday morning he doubled down on that in an appearance on Fox News.

When asked if he was surprised by Hill’s statements or that she wasn’t punished by ESPN, he went back to the “they’re the real racists” well and explained that the entire company is filled with some of the most racist people in sports.

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGScurt schillingESPN

