America’s #1 outlet for holding up prop letters and fences to will millionaires to victory continues to chug ahead on its path to Super Bowl LII in Minnesota. (A guy we like progressively less and less will be performing at halftime. Get excited, football fans not wanting to die in a nuclear holocaust before February!) As is customary on Thursdays, UPROXX is serving up daily fantasy football advice of varying quality to assist your DFS roster selection. Seeing as the NFL has been batsh*t crazy in 2017, take these tips with a freighter full of salt. If you’re in the market for advice in a more traditional fantasy league format, handsome young gunslinger Jason Nawara is your lifeline.

Right, let’s hop to it.

Quarterback

Invest in Alex Smith: There’s something borderline reassuring to Alex Smith’s blandness. He could break into my home at 3 in the morning and I wouldn’t feel scared. (Just sorta tired and suspicious of his ability to burgle me in a high-pressure situation.) It’s this man’s human drywall traits that have made picking him and ditching him throughout his above-average 2017 campaign such a snap. No messy emotional attachment, just a dull vessel that is making the most out of Kansas City weapons like Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt, and Travis Kelce. In Week 11, Smith gets a sweetheart matchup against a Giants team that made C.J. Beathard look like Joe Montana last weekend. (The G-Men currently give up the most fantasy points to QBs than any other team in the league.) As the Giants dissolve into nothingness, Kansas City returns from a bye ready to feast and that’s good news for boring ol’ Alex Smith.

Avoid Derek Carr: My colleague Jason and I agree on Alex Smith, but I’m far less bullish than he is on Derek Carr’s value against the Patriots on Sunday. New England was once a reliable 2017 fantasy punching bag thanks to defensive problems and now that status has changed. The Pats haven’t given up more than 17 points to an opponent since Week 4, the defense has managed to look good even with Dont’a Hightower’s season-ending pec injury and Oakland haven’t shown the same offensive spark as last year. Carr’s certainly not incapable of having a monster game in Mexico City, it just doesn’t feel like the best fantasy play with these factors working against the Raiders.

Consider Ryan Fitzpatrick: Tampa Bay have largely been a disaster this season, but at least this one-off opportunity might pan out for your DFS lineup. Ryan Fitzpatrick certainly didn’t look like God on HGH in the Bucs’ 15-10 win over the Jets, so why give him a go now? He’s up against Miami who have given up the fourth most fantasy points-per-game to QBs in the past four weeks and has surrendered an average of 37+ points-per-game in their three games losing skid. Add in the return of suspended star wideout Mike Evans and Sunday’s $5,300 Fitzpatrick salary on DraftKings doesn’t look half-bad. It’s definitely a gamble, but a gamble worth having an extended think about.