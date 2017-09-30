Danny Trevathan Suspended Two Games By NFL For Dirty Hit On Davante Adams

#Green Bay Packers
09.30.17 2 hours ago

Danny Trevathan delivered one of the most brutal, unnecessary hits in recent memory on Thursday Night Football, and now he’s paying the price. The Chicago Bears defender was suspended two games by the NFL after his brutal hit on Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams.

Adams stayed down after the hit and had to be carted off the field. Amazingly, Trevathan was not ejected on the play, though he did get a personal foul penalty for the hit.

The vicious helmet-to-helmet hit drew ire from plenty of people, and most expected he would miss time. That time, the NFL announced Saturday, is two games.

