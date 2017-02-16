Getty Image

Donald Trump had an extra combative press conference on Thursday, and while the President was claiming drugs were cheaper than candy bars and having what was just generally a bad day at the podium (even for his standards), oddsmakers at offshore sportsbook Bovada were pulling all prop bets involving Trump off the board.

So…we've temporarily suspended any Donald Trump related props at @BovadaLV — PatMorrowLV (@thePatMorrow) February 16, 2017

@protrajjj Because he's absolutely insane during his press conference right now — PatMorrowLV (@thePatMorrow) February 16, 2017

The props frozen were visible, but not able to be wagered on, on the Bovada page included whether Trump will complete his full four-year term (which was at -130 yes, EVEN odds on no).