Donald Trump had an extra combative press conference on Thursday, and while the President was claiming drugs were cheaper than candy bars and having what was just generally a bad day at the podium (even for his standards), oddsmakers at offshore sportsbook Bovada were pulling all prop bets involving Trump off the board.
The props frozen were visible, but not able to be wagered on, on the Bovada page included whether Trump will complete his full four-year term (which was at -130 yes, EVEN odds on no).
