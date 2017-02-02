Patriots Fan Donald Trump Once Called Roger Goodell A ‘Stupid Guy’

Getty Image

Before you start typing “stick to sports,” please note this is about Donald Trump’s love for the New England Patriots. He’s a good friend, tremendous friend, really great friend of pajama salesperson Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Bob Kraft and loves to tell anyone who will listen, let me tell you.

If a sitting president won’t stick to politics, no one should have to stick to sports.

In this New York Times piece, Trump is like any other unhinged Patriots fan that thinks Deflategate was just one big conspiracy against his favorite team. But it’s one thing for Mikey from Marblehead to call in to a sports talk radio show and say these things; it’s another for Trump to do it.

“The commissioner is a weak guy,” Trump said. “When he made the Ray Rice deal, everybody said: You’re stupid. You’re weak. And it was such a weak deal. So now he’s going overboard with their star, Brady.” He added: “The commissioner is a dope. He’s a stupid guy.”

The 70-year-old man who is one phone call away from bringing us into a war with Australia also had a weird tale about Belichick that makes it seem like he’s desperate to let anyone know he has friends, a clear sign of someone that does not have friends.

“So I go to the Patriots game last year,” Trump said. “I’m on the sidelines with Kraft. He’s got Les Moonves right here. He’s got a lot of different people. And Belichick comes over in his Patriots sweatshirt and the hoodie and the whole thing. He hugs me, and he kisses me, and he said: ‘I love you. You’re the greatest.’” Trump sat at his cluttered desk and seemed almost dreamy at the memory, as if the reception from Belichick genuinely moved him. “He just feels warmly toward me, Belichick does,” Trump said. “Isn’t that the craziest thing?”

Well, yeah. This sounds more like fan fiction but if you say it happened, why would you make it up? That would truly be the craziest thing.

