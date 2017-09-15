Getty Image

Donald Trump officially added ESPN to the list of networks he’s publicly criticized while in office on Friday in an apparent response to network host Jemele Hill’s claims that Trump is a white supremacist. The 45th president of the United States took to the social media site on Friday morning to criticize a public company and demanded it “apologize for untruth” after an ESPN employee was critical of Trump earlier this week.

“The Six” host Hill has been in the spotlight since she tweeted that Trump was a “bigot” and “white supremacist” earlier in the week. Outrage from conservative parts of the Internet forced ESPN to offer up an apology, which was followed by offers of support from athletes like Colin Kaepernick and Dwyane Wade.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed that ESPN should fire Hill for her comments. Reports indicate that ESPN attempted to replace Hill on air but that a number of her ESPN colleagues refused to go on air without her. Hill has stayed on the show but offered an apology for the “unfair light” her comments placed the network in. That wasn’t enough for Trump, though, who lashed out at the network early Friday morning.