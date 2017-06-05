ESPN Is Bringing All Your Rowdy Friends Back To The NFL This Year

Getty Image

Six years ago ESPN removed Hank Williams Jr.’s “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here For Monday Night” as the opening theme for their Monday Night Football broadcasts after remarks he made about President Barack Obama being “the enemy.” The intro, which first debuted in 1989, will return in 2017 with Williams and a pair of “contemporary music artists” as ESPN is willing to accept backlash in order to get their iconic intro song back, according to the Tennesseean.

The new intro video was shot in Nashville over the weekend and will once again feature lyrics that are tailored to each week’s matchup. ESPN senior vice president of events and studio production, Stephanie Druley, explained the motive to bring Williams back to the Tennesseean‘s Cindy Watts.