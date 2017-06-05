ESPN Is Bringing All Your Rowdy Friends Back To The NFL This Year

#ESPN #NFL
06.05.17 30 mins ago

Getty Image

Six years ago ESPN removed Hank Williams Jr.’s “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here For Monday Night” as the opening theme for their Monday Night Football broadcasts after remarks he made about President Barack Obama being “the enemy.” The intro, which first debuted in 1989, will return in 2017 with Williams and a pair of “contemporary music artists” as ESPN is willing to accept backlash in order to get their iconic intro song back, according to the Tennesseean.

The new intro video was shot in Nashville over the weekend and will once again feature lyrics that are tailored to each week’s matchup. ESPN senior vice president of events and studio production, Stephanie Druley, explained the motive to bring Williams back to the Tennesseean‘s Cindy Watts.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#NFL
TAGSESPNhank williams jr.MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALLNFL

Innovative Minds

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

05.31.17 5 days ago
This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

05.29.17 7 days ago
This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

05.29.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 2 weeks ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 2 weeks ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP