Barstool Sports was once at odds with ESPN, establishing itself as the anti-establishment outlet opposite the monolith that was the Worldwide Leader. Barstool regularly poked and prodded at ESPN, with their most pointed (and popular) effort in that regard being the Pardon My Take podcast with Dan Katz, aka “Big Cat,” and PFT Commenter.

The show started as over-the-top satire of the sports debate shows that had begun filling up ESPN’s schedule, with the name being a mashup of Pardon the Interruption and First Take. ESPN even went so far as to have its legal department send a letter to Barstool about the show’s name.

However, over the past year, there has been a detente of sorts between the two, with plenty of ESPN personalities popping up on PMT, PFT and Big Cat appearing on ESPN Radio shows, and most recently sideline reporter Julie Stewart-Binks announced she was joining Barstool while keeping her duties with ESPN. Despite all of those things, it’s still stunning to hear reports of a potential late-night television show version of Pardon My Take being in the works with ESPN.