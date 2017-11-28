ESPN

More layoffs are coming for ESPN, the second time this year that the network has had to reduce its staff across its many platforms. The sports network reportedly wants to trim $80 million this time around, which sets up another painful process for many in Bristol and abroad.

And, according to a report, those that remain but don’t work in Bristol will be flying in to do some training regarding the network’s new social media policy. In an effort to avoid snafus that get conservative bloggers upset, Sports Illustrated‘s Richard Deitch reported on Tuesday that ESPN would bring its entire editorial staff to Bristol as part of an educational explanation of the company’s new policy.

That social media policy seems to restrict political comments in a variety of ways, something the network has been sensitive to in the wake of Donald Trump’s White House voicing criticism of the network’s employees of color such as Jemele Hill, who caused outrage in September when she called the Trump a white supremacist.