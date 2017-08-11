Ezekiel Elliott Will Be Suspended For The First Six Games Of The NFL Season

#Dallas Cowboys
08.11.17 17 mins ago

Ezekiel Elliott will pay the price for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The Dallas Cowboys running back will miss the first six games of the regular season after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell concluded an investigation into Elliott’s off the field activities.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Elliott will face a lengthy suspension from the NFL stemming from a year-long domestic violence investigation.

