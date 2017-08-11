Ezekiel Elliott will pay the price for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The Dallas Cowboys running back will miss the first six games of the regular season after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell concluded an investigation into Elliott’s off the field activities.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Elliott will face a lengthy suspension from the NFL stemming from a year-long domestic violence investigation.
so the law concluded their investigation damn near a year ago and the NFL decides that whatever happened must have happened and suspends him for damn near half the season? uh….the players need to lawyer up