Here Are Six Fantasy Football Bounce Back Candidates For 2017

#Fantasy Football #NFL
08.31.17 1 hour ago

Getty/UPROXX

Everybody likes a comeback story. (Well, provided it’s not The Plague or Art Briles.) That goes double in fantasy football where a star enjoying a bounce back season can bring you fantasy football glory and an all-around good feelings. As Week 1 looms, here’s a look at six prime candidates for bounce back showings in 2017.

RB Todd Gurley

Like a lot of young people that leave the midwest for a new life in Los Angeles, Todd Gurley‘s first year in his new surroundings didn’t go as planned. After a blockbuster 2015 rookie campaign, the Rams back saw his gaudy first year totals shrink substantially despite playing three more games in his jinxed sophomore campaign. TDs, yardage, and yards-per-carry all saw a significant dip, but there’s tons of reason for optimism that 2016 was simply a bad year.

The 22-year-old Georgia alum is the premiere talent in a new Rams attack guided by newly arrived head coach Sean McVay (fresh off a stellar coordinator outing in Washington) and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. A crummy O-line has been improved enough (howdy Andrew Whitworth!) to at least pass as middle-of-the-road and new arrivals like Sammy Watkins give their galoot of a would-be franchise quarterback additional weapons to work with in a team freed from Jeff Fisher purgatory.

Gurley’s getting a heavy workload in an offense that could be reborn in the McVay era.

