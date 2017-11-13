Fantasy Football Heartbreak: Tracking The Worst Moments From Week 10

Getty Image

Another week, another collection of injuries in a year full of them. This week, not one but two Packers running backs went down, while Texans playmaker Will Fuller was removed from the game with a rib injury, and Falcons RB Devonta Freeman entered concussion protocol. With bye weeks behind the teams affected, fantasy football managers need to do their best to survive the coming weeks, which won’t be easy to do.

In addition to the injuries, which we’re all used to now thanks to an accumulation of scar tissue upon our fantasy football brains, Week 10 saw a strange amount of duds from studs, which in itself, sounds like a phrase that could launch its own standalone column, but Fantasy Football Heartbreak paints just as good of a picture if you ask me.

So now we look back on Week 10, a make or break week for many fantasy managers, and one that likely finally sunk the hopes and dreams of many as they witnessed Antonio Brown put up a shockingly weak performance. There’s someone in my personal league that rolled out both Devonta Freeman and Aaron Jones, getting a combined 2.5 points out of the two men. In a game that’s wrought with disappointment and terror, this is Fantasy Football Heartbreak, Week 10.

Me: I just need Abdullah and Antonio Brown to combine for 120 yards and I win my fantasy game, shouldn’t be that hard! Abdullah and Brown: pic.twitter.com/bXPgjope2L — Andrew Luck (@FauxAndyLuck) October 30, 2017

Adam Vinatieri has more #Fantasy points than Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette combined. annnd I’m about done with #FantasyFootball 🤬🤬 — castro (@_caasss_) November 12, 2017

I started Rawls and Aaron Jones in fantasy… — Big Daddy McKief (@Da_Chosen_One12) November 13, 2017