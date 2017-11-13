Fantasy Football Heartbreak: Tracking The Worst Moments From Week 10

#Fantasy Football #NFL
11.13.17 7 mins ago

Getty Image

Another week, another collection of injuries in a year full of them. This week, not one but two Packers running backs went down, while Texans playmaker Will Fuller was removed from the game with a rib injury, and Falcons RB Devonta Freeman entered concussion protocol. With bye weeks behind the teams affected, fantasy football managers need to do their best to survive the coming weeks, which won’t be easy to do.

In addition to the injuries, which we’re all used to now thanks to an accumulation of scar tissue upon our fantasy football brains, Week 10 saw a strange amount of duds from studs, which in itself, sounds like a phrase that could launch its own standalone column, but Fantasy Football Heartbreak paints just as good of a picture if you ask me.

So now we look back on Week 10, a make or break week for many fantasy managers, and one that likely finally sunk the hopes and dreams of many as they witnessed Antonio Brown put up a shockingly weak performance. There’s someone in my personal league that rolled out both Devonta Freeman and Aaron Jones, getting a combined 2.5 points out of the two men. In a game that’s wrought with disappointment and terror, this is Fantasy Football Heartbreak, Week 10.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fantasy Football#NFL
TAGSFANTASY FOOTBALLNFL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP